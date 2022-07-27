MAGA cheerleader congresswoman Lauren Boebert doesn’t have to keep reminding everyone that she holds a GED and therefore did not graduate from high school. She somehow persists in doing so, however, when she’s confusing Samuel Adams and John Adams or botching the branches of government and the Bill of Rights. All that matters to Boebert is guns and freedom, and she acts like the latter is under fire because people choose their own pronouns.
The rootin’ tootin’ lawmaker, who’s also recently been doubling down on her insistence that the Christian Church should run the U.S. government, took some time out of her busy campaign schedule to fire a shot at Ukrainian President Zelensky for appearing in Vogue. Granted, such a photoshoot is an easy (and somewhat valid) target, but Boebert had already dug a miles-long hole for herself with an unprovoked attack on those who voice their preferred pronouns.
“When you use pronouns to introduce yourself,” Boebert tweeted. “I’m assuming everything you have to say after is as idiotic as your introduction.”
When you use pronouns to introduce yourself, I’m assuming everything you have to say after is as idiotic as your introduction.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 26, 2022
Oddly enough, Boebert once her declared her own pronoun: “Patriot.”
My pronoun is “Patriot”.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 25, 2021
Obviously, that’s a noun, not a pronoun, and people were quick to remind Boebert that she’s punching above her intellectual weight, so to speak.
Like thishttps://t.co/MwuWN1cKSu
— sureJan🖤🏴☠️🌵 (@CO_jan40) July 26, 2022
— Patrick McKee (@PHMckee) July 27, 2022
It took you FOUR TRIES to pass the GED. You might want to sit this one out.
— Anne Moore (@AnneMooreorLess) July 26, 2022
Lauren Boebert couldn’t tell you what a pronoun is which is why she’s frustrated when you can tell her yours.
— Lara reads banned books in Florida (@MadeInTheUSANJ) July 26, 2022
The self own is epic pic.twitter.com/Vmq0bx6TWB
— LiberalShell (@OKLiberalShelly) July 27, 2022
Also, Ted Cruz recently named his own pronouns, so there. “Kiss” “my” and “ass” must have made him very proud, but yup, he was self-owning, too.
Lauren Boebert: "When you use pronouns to introduce yourself, I’m assuming everything you have to say after is as idiotic as your introduction."
Ted Cruz: “My pronouns are Kiss My A$$.”
For once Lauren Boebert accurately described Ted Cruz. https://t.co/RySZICP0UU
— Ray Loewe – Living la vida résistance! (@rloewe65) July 26, 2022
Senator Cruz might disagree 👇 https://t.co/QaEezHJOo1
— Nidia (@NidiaGraceBlue) July 27, 2022
Funny , if you were to introduce yourself, I’d walk away before you finished.
— Little Miss Goody Goody 2 shoes 👠👠 (@goodylittle2) July 27, 2022
When you introduce yourself as "I'm Lauren Boebert" America thinks the same thing.
— Crowsbastidlovechild (@Crowsbastidlov1) July 26, 2022
This final tweet, however, encapsulates the odd hysteria that’s frequently expressed by the far right, including Boebert. If pronouns could be compared to guns, according to one Twitter user, “then they’ll start asking for your nouns, adjectives, adverbs, this absurdity will only further dampen and derange how people treat each other and utterly destroy basic human communication.”
First they ask for pronouns, then they'll start asking for your nouns, adjectives, adverbs, this absurdity will only further dampen and derange how people treat each other and utterly destroy basic human communication.
— Rio Went the Beach! (@riomarcos1) July 26, 2022
Put a chef’s kiss on that one!