MAGA cheerleader congresswoman Lauren Boebert doesn’t have to keep reminding everyone that she holds a GED and therefore did not graduate from high school. She somehow persists in doing so, however, when she’s confusing Samuel Adams and John Adams or botching the branches of government and the Bill of Rights. All that matters to Boebert is guns and freedom, and she acts like the latter is under fire because people choose their own pronouns.

The rootin’ tootin’ lawmaker, who’s also recently been doubling down on her insistence that the Christian Church should run the U.S. government, took some time out of her busy campaign schedule to fire a shot at Ukrainian President Zelensky for appearing in Vogue. Granted, such a photoshoot is an easy (and somewhat valid) target, but Boebert had already dug a miles-long hole for herself with an unprovoked attack on those who voice their preferred pronouns.

“When you use pronouns to introduce yourself,” Boebert tweeted. “I’m assuming everything you have to say after is as idiotic as your introduction.”

When you use pronouns to introduce yourself, I’m assuming everything you have to say after is as idiotic as your introduction. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 26, 2022

Oddly enough, Boebert once her declared her own pronoun: “Patriot.”

My pronoun is “Patriot”. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 25, 2021

Obviously, that’s a noun, not a pronoun, and people were quick to remind Boebert that she’s punching above her intellectual weight, so to speak.

It took you FOUR TRIES to pass the GED. You might want to sit this one out. — Anne Moore (@AnneMooreorLess) July 26, 2022

Lauren Boebert couldn’t tell you what a pronoun is which is why she’s frustrated when you can tell her yours. — Lara reads banned books in Florida (@MadeInTheUSANJ) July 26, 2022