When rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert surfaced in D.C. with her glock, the comparisons to Sarah Palin flooded in and haven’t really stopped. That, of course, is nothing that has been discouraged by Boebert, who notably wasn’t wearing glasses during her outing as a “private citizen” while vaping and groping amid families at the Beetlejuice musical.

Sarah Palin was never caught doing that, but another commonality might exist. It’s only been a few short years since Palin was very poorly rapping “Baby Got Back” while dressed as a bear for The Masked Singer. Now, it’s time to reflect upon a lone excerpt from a lengthy The Washington Post profile about Boebert attempting to get her political groove back. Buried within the piece is a revelation from the congresswoman’s mom, Shawna Bentz, who revealed that Boebert was once an Eminem enthusiast, to the point where she competed in “rap battles after school.” Boebert even wrote her own rap lyrics in an attempt to meet the Detroit-based icon on MTV’s FANatic.

From how Bentz phrases the situation, it sounds like Boebert’s rapping skills might have been commemorated in a video tape, but you be the judge:

It was “amazing” work, according to her mom, but Bentz never actually submitted it. “I wasn’t the kind of mom to do whatever you had to do to make things happen,” she said, “so I never did anything with it. But I still make her sing it to me today… I wasn’t the kind of mom to do whatever you had to do to make things happen,” she recently told The Washington Post. “So I never did anything with it. But I still make her sing it to me today.”

For her part, Boebert assured the The Washington Post that this threat to society artistic effort “was never recorded… Maybe a really good thing!” Yet the MAGA Republican doesn’t exactly tell the truth at every opportunity, so stay tuned. Maybe after the November election, the truth will come out on video.

