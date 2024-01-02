Lauren Boebert must have seen the rootin’ tootin’ writing on the wall. Near the end of 2023, the far-right congresswoman announced that she would be switching Colorado districts for her next reelection bid, after Democrat Adam Frisch most recently only lost by 546 votes in a red-leaning district. Given that Boebert’s already incendiary aura has been heightened even more by her Beetlejuice escapades (which even caused Howard Stern to have mixed feelings), Boebert likely knows that some Republicans are disappointed enough to stay home when the polls open, which could ultimately cost the GOP a precious House seat.

Additionally, Boebert is worried about self-preservation, and she believes that the more solidly Republican fourth district would somehow be more receptive to her reelection. She has already railed about the so-called “dark money” that forced her to make the switch following after “[a] lot of prayer, a lot of tough conversations and a lot of perspective.” Now, the former Shooters Grill owner has complained to Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast. Via The Guardian, she is blaming high-profile Democratic donors (rather than her public groping debacle) for this outcome:

“We need a strong voice there, and we have to shut down the Hollywood elites who are trying to buy my current seat,” Boebert said to Bannon, the former Donald Trump White House adviser who is appealing a prison sentence given to him for his refusal to cooperate with the US House committee that investigated the January 6 US Capitol attack. “It’s coming from Hollywood when you have Barbra Streisand coming in and donating to the Democrat, when you have Ryan Reynolds coming in and donating to the Democrat.”

An attempt to blame Barbra Streisand is nothing new from the GOP, but seeing the star of Deadpool pulled into the discussion is more unexpected. How has Ryan Reynolds responded to this tantrum? Thus far, he has not answered at all. However, Adam Frisch has certainly been enjoying said donations, and The Daily Beast has been keeping an eye out for how his tally has long since surpassed Boebert’s collections for the 2024 election. November should be eventful.

(Via The Guardian & The Daily Beast)