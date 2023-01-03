Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert’s 2022 closed out with apparent conflict, given some GOP infighting that included Marjorie Taylor Greene. That dust-up may not be over yet, but the Rifle Republican made plenty of other headlines throughout the year. She narrowly avoided a runoff against Democratic rival Adam Frisch, and several months ago, her beloved restaurant (Shooter’s Grill in Rifle, Colorado) shut down after losing its lease.

The restaurant was a both a source of Boebert pride (the Second Amendment fan encouraged her servers to open-carry on the job) but also controversy, given infamous reports about an alleged food poisoning outbreak involving pork sliders. Yet now there’s an odd turn of events, alright. Business Insider has reported that the location is being replaced by a Mexican joint:

[I]t appears that its location is going to be filled by a Mexican restaurant, Tapatios Family Mexican Restaurant, which now has emblazoned its “coming soon” sign on the premises’ front window. Insider verified the location of the new restaurant by finding that “TAPATIOS2 LLC” was established in October at the same location as the former Shooters Grill.

Snopes followed up on this report with a “True” rating after an anonymous Twitter user (claiming to be from Colorado) posted a photo of the building with new signage. Boebert seemingly hasn’t responded to this news, but in the following days, she did tweet multiple times about “illegals” and “alien convicts,” who she claims are part of “an invasion supported by the government” that’s orchestrated by Biden.

Biden’s despicable DHS freed 150,000 illegals in the summer of 2021 without court dates. So those are just illegals who will be living here and there’s no recourse for it. This is an invasion supported by the government. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 28, 2022

They’re building tent cities in El Paso for illegals. I’ve said it time and time again, Biden’s government is facilitating and enabling an invasion of our nation. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 29, 2022

In just three months Biden's DHS has released 1,400 known illegal alien convicts into the US. That's just the ones they know about and are admitting to. This is going to come back to bite us in a major way someday soon. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 30, 2022

Boebert also previously called for the impeachment of U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas over “rapists, drug dealers, and criminals” who “have crossed the southern border.”

Under Mayorkas, millions of illegals including rapists, drug dealers, and criminals on the terrorist watch list have crossed the southern border. I’m demanding accountability. Impeach Mayorkas. pic.twitter.com/HKa4OTstuA — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) May 24, 2022

All of this makes the Shooter’s Grill replacement a real universe-turner, one that Boebert’s grievance-airing ex-employees probably found pretty interesting, too. And hopefully, the new place won’t be won’t be selling any pork sliders.

