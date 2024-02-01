Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke on the House floor this week, which means another opportunity to mangle the English language and, boy, did she go hard this time around.

Following in the footsteps of such hits as “peach tree dish” and “gazpacho police,” Greene stumbled over the word “indictable” during another attempt to impeach Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the drummed-up border crisis. However, unlike Greene’s other flubs, this one had a more Freudian bent that could possibly be blamed on her recent obsession over Hunter Biden’s nude photos.

In a now-viral clip, Greene can be seen reading from a document as she attempts to justify impeaching Mayorkas.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: The Founding Fathers intended impeachment to be used to deal with the commission of in-dick-ta-ble crimes… pic.twitter.com/hVhr1FzsMQ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 1, 2024

“This historical evidence is overwhelming that the Founding Fathers intended impeachment to be used to deal with the commission of indictable crimes,” Green said while reading from a document. However, despite being a member of Congress for three years now and having witnessed Donald Trump get charged with a litany of crimes in that time, Greene somehow pronounced the word “indictable” as “in-dick-ta-ble.”

You can see Greene visibly pause as there were definitely murmurs from her colleagues over the hilarious mispronunciation. But that was nothing compared to the reactions on Twitter where people had a field day. Between Lauren Boebert’s Beetlejuice fiasco and now this latest flub from Greene, it’s been a bountiful time for Republican congresswoman and ready-made dong jokes.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Attention world: Marge Greene is an example of our lowest common denominator. She does not represent the best, the brightest, or even the median-IQ American. https://t.co/qkRespv22u — 🇺🇸🅸🅽🅳🆈 🆁🅴🅵🆄🅶🅴🅴🇺🇸 (@mk_indy) February 1, 2024

Will someone please define an indicktable crime for me? https://t.co/4ejtOYbYYd — Jessica M. MSN, FNP-C, ACNP, CFNP (@Jessicam6946) February 1, 2024

What a laughing stock. Indicktable. She's a lawmaker. https://t.co/230CDSNffy — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) February 1, 2024

Isn’t that what she was doing in the gym? https://t.co/xl44CHG0Se — Boats ⚓️🫡 🇺🇸💙 🌊 (@deckape_1) February 1, 2024

Indicktable. Ladies and gentlemen, another Titan Of Conservative Thought. Plus look close: she reads with her finger under the words like a goddamn kindergartner. With apologies to kindergartners everywhere. https://t.co/8Cu9a8Xb4k — Jeff Michael (@CaptainDecoy) February 1, 2024

I cannot believe this idiot is in Congress. This isn’t the first time she’s mispronounced words that are OFTEN USED. https://t.co/hFLYEV96a8 — A.M.W. 🟧🌼💙🌎⚖️🗽 (@AmieMcWayne) February 1, 2024

Running the federal government is serious business for serious people. She ain’t it. https://t.co/fwUoFCETuh — JCMartin – I’m mostly done with this app. (@jaycmartin35) February 1, 2024

Something that seems to always be on her mind I guess. https://t.co/CT1jnTnfF4 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 1, 2024

Dammit In the pool, I had @laurenboebert saying this 🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/rDFvHvItPA — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) February 1, 2024

(Via Meidas Touch on Twitter)