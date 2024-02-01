Marjorie Taylor Greene
‘In-Dick-Ta-Ble’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Getting Roasted For Once Again Mangling The English Language

Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke on the House floor this week, which means another opportunity to mangle the English language and, boy, did she go hard this time around.

Following in the footsteps of such hits as “peach tree dish” and “gazpacho police,” Greene stumbled over the word “indictable” during another attempt to impeach Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the drummed-up border crisis. However, unlike Greene’s other flubs, this one had a more Freudian bent that could possibly be blamed on her recent obsession over Hunter Biden’s nude photos.

In a now-viral clip, Greene can be seen reading from a document as she attempts to justify impeaching Mayorkas.

“This historical evidence is overwhelming that the Founding Fathers intended impeachment to be used to deal with the commission of indictable crimes,” Green said while reading from a document. However, despite being a member of Congress for three years now and having witnessed Donald Trump get charged with a litany of crimes in that time, Greene somehow pronounced the word “indictable” as “in-dick-ta-ble.”

You can see Greene visibly pause as there were definitely murmurs from her colleagues over the hilarious mispronunciation. But that was nothing compared to the reactions on Twitter where people had a field day. Between Lauren Boebert’s Beetlejuice fiasco and now this latest flub from Greene, it’s been a bountiful time for Republican congresswoman and ready-made dong jokes.

You can see some of the reactions below:

(Via Meidas Touch on Twitter)

