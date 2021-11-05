marjorietaylorgreene1024-2.jpg
Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Suddenly Appalled By Jail Conditions After Visiting With Jan. 6 Rioters (And She’s Vowing To Achieve ‘Real Prison Reform’)

Not too long ago, QAnon cheerleader and far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a side-eye from Steve Bannon (of all people) when she claimed to be “the most effective member of Congress this session.” She did so after advocating for a government shutdown and after harassing fellow congresspeople, and being stripped of her committee seats, and she’s at it again with her grandiose claims of being able to effect great change, pretty much by herself.

Greene has suddenly declared that she’s appalled by conditions in jails. She even announced, “I am also beginning a plan for real prison reform.” That happened at the end of a lengthy tweet thread after she visited January 6 insurrectionists who were waiting in the D.C. jail for trial. Greene has not spoken about jail conditions prior to her visit with MAGA rioters, but her perspective has completely changed.

Among other declarations in the tweet thread, she said the following:

– “I’ve never seen human suffering like I witnessed last night.”

– “We then were taken to another section of the jail and entered the Patriot wing. I was greeted by men with overwhelming cheers who rushed out to meet me with tears streaming down their faces. They have felt forgotten & hopeless.”

– “It was like walking into a prisoner of war camp and seeing men who eyes can’t believe someone had made it in to see them.”

– “I’ll never forget hearing their screams. This was in a different part of the jail, not the J6 part.”

– “Virtually no medical care, very poor food quality, and being put through re-education which most of them are rejecting.”

– “I am committed to ending this political war and seeing that our justice system is never used against Americans as a political weapon ever again. I am also beginning a plan for real prison reform. Our nation is broken and our people are divided. It’s time to fix it.”

You can read Greene’s full rant on jail conditions below.

So… will this tweet thread and newfound interest in prisoner welfare actually go anywhere, or will this be another instance of Marjorie claiming to be the most productive member of Congress (without actually doing anything)? Take a guess.

