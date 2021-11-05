Not too long ago, QAnon cheerleader and far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a side-eye from Steve Bannon (of all people) when she claimed to be “the most effective member of Congress this session.” She did so after advocating for a government shutdown and after harassing fellow congresspeople, and being stripped of her committee seats, and she’s at it again with her grandiose claims of being able to effect great change, pretty much by herself.

Greene has suddenly declared that she’s appalled by conditions in jails. She even announced, “I am also beginning a plan for real prison reform.” That happened at the end of a lengthy tweet thread after she visited January 6 insurrectionists who were waiting in the D.C. jail for trial. Greene has not spoken about jail conditions prior to her visit with MAGA rioters, but her perspective has completely changed.

Among other declarations in the tweet thread, she said the following:

– “I’ve never seen human suffering like I witnessed last night.” – “We then were taken to another section of the jail and entered the Patriot wing. I was greeted by men with overwhelming cheers who rushed out to meet me with tears streaming down their faces. They have felt forgotten & hopeless.” – “It was like walking into a prisoner of war camp and seeing men who eyes can’t believe someone had made it in to see them.” – “I’ll never forget hearing their screams. This was in a different part of the jail, not the J6 part.” – “Virtually no medical care, very poor food quality, and being put through re-education which most of them are rejecting.” – “I am committed to ending this political war and seeing that our justice system is never used against Americans as a political weapon ever again. I am also beginning a plan for real prison reform. Our nation is broken and our people are divided. It’s time to fix it.”

You can read Greene’s full rant on jail conditions below.

1. Last night we toured the DC jail. My staff and I are writing a full report this morning on our 3+ hour long tour. I’ve never seen human suffering like I witnessed last night. While some were shown to us in seemingly beneficial programs, others were in tortuous lockdown. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 5, 2021

2. Some inmates were receiving continuing education classes, others were truly suffering from long stays in solitary confinement for “bad behavior.” I’ll never forget hearing their screams. This was in a different part of the jail, not the J6 part. Being alone surely is hell. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 5, 2021

3. At what seemed the end of our tour as we were being led toward the exit, we had not seen the J6 defendants yet. I asked to see them & was told it was not part of my tour. I demanded to see them and would have gone scorched earth if I was not allowed and was making it known. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 5, 2021

4. Phone calls were made & permission was given. We then were taken to another section of the jail and entered the Patriot wing. I was greeted by men with overwhelming cheers who rushed out to meet me with tears streaming down their faces. They have felt forgotten & hopeless. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 5, 2021

5. It was like walking into a prisoner of war camp and seeing men who eyes can’t believe someone had made it in to see them. They are suffering greatly. Virtually no medical care, very poor food quality, and being put through re-education which most of them are rejecting. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 5, 2021

6. Our detailed report will outline everything we saw in every area of the jail we were allowed to see, on behalf of all inmates. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 5, 2021

7. I am committed to ending this political war and seeing that our justice system is never used against Americans as a political weapon ever again. I am also beginning a plan for real prison reform. Our nation is broken and our people are divided. It’s time to fix it. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 5, 2021

So… will this tweet thread and newfound interest in prisoner welfare actually go anywhere, or will this be another instance of Marjorie claiming to be the most productive member of Congress (without actually doing anything)? Take a guess.