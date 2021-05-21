Marjorie Taylor Greene’s paycheck grew $500 lighter after her refusal to wear a mask on the House floor this week. In doing so, she shredded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s warning letter to representatives, and on Thursday night, MTG appeared for an interview on the ultra-right-wing Real America’s Voice News to accuse Pelosi of subjecting congresspeople to a Holocaust-style environment. Yes, she’s being totally serious while speaking to David Brody, since MTG has apparently never heard of Godwin’s law and decided to suggest that she’s being made to wear the Star of David.

“This woman is mentally ill,” Greene ranted. “You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

She wasn’t done yet, of course. Greene continued fueling her own obsession with Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (who called her “deeply unwell” after Greene stalked her in the halls of Congress) by declaring that, nope, AOC is the one who is “unwell.” Via Mediaite, Greene also called her colleague “completely disconnected from reality” and “maybe just not that intelligent.” MTG lodged this insult after her own decision to ceaselessly pester AOC to debate a “communist manifesto” despite not even reading the Green New Deal in question.

(Via Mediaite)