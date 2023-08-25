Marjorie Taylor Greene — a United States representative elected to office to uphold the laws of her state and her country — is celebrating the arrest of former president Donald Trump by photoshopping her own mugshot in solidarity.

Greene, who’s been practically begging to be Trump’s VP pick should he avoid jail time and make another run in 2024, took to Twitter yesterday to share a #MAGAMugshot of her own. The pic uses the same background as Trump’s own booking photo, complete with a Fulton County Sheriff’s label though, it must be said, MTG’s headshot sports better lighting. The Georgia Republican capped off her cringe attempt at comedy by licking the boots of her *checks notes “six-foot-three, 215 lb strawberry-blonde” overlord by claiming a government conspiracy is to blame for the latest round of felony charges.

I stand with President Trump against the commie DA Fani Willis who is nothing more than a political hitman tasked with taking out Biden’s top political opponent. “Persecution, not prosecution.” #MAGAMugshot pic.twitter.com/BLAJ16g6Je — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 24, 2023

Sycophantic grandstanding aside, what makes MTG’s post even more embarrassing is that she didn’t even start this weird fake mugshot trend — she just jumped on the bandwagon in the hopes that the bucket of spoiled lard she worships as her political diety might see it and look upon her fondly come next year’s election. The real credit for this absurd, desperate grab at relevancy goes to another unhinged white woman, Amy Kremer, the Women For America First Chair who plugged herself into the mugshot lineup alongside Trump cronies like Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis despite never working for or (likely) meeting the man.

I stand with my colleagues fighting for election integrity. The 2020 election was stolen and I’m not afraid to say so. pic.twitter.com/LF6zIgaVdF — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) August 23, 2023

Is this what it’s like to be in Jared Leto’s Gucci cult?

(Via Rolling Stone)