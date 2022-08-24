Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene claims to have had an unexpected run-in with law enforcement this week.

The Republican representative from Georgia was at her home in Rome, just an hour and a half drive from Atlanta, when police received an anonymous tip that a shooting had occurred at her residence. According to reports, a 911 call placed at 1:03 a.m. claimed to have heard a “subject being shot multiple times” at Greene’s residence. When police arrived on the scene, Green appeared confused and told officers everything was fine.

“She assured the officers there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as ‘swatting’,” a statement from police read. Greene took to social media to share more about her “harrowing” experience and to thank the officers for doing their job, despite arguing to defund law enforcement just one month ago.

Last night, I was swatted just after 1 am. I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County. More details to come. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 24, 2022

According to police, the suspect called again and explained why they placed the false tip directing officers to Greene’s home saying they “were upset about Mrs. Greene’s political view on transgender youth rights.” And, of course, Greene is using this to accuse the “Left” of waging “war” against her.

If this is the war the left wants, this is the war the left will get. I will never stop protecting children and defending their innocence. We have to immediately pass H.R. 8731, the Protect Children’s Innocence Act, to end the mutilation of kids. https://t.co/5DwA8sp5NS — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 24, 2022

.@RepMTG talks about what exactly happened when she got swatted last night. pic.twitter.com/A4KA9yhNvT — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 24, 2022

It sounds like Greene had enough time to fully wake up, get dressed, and make the shockingly smart decision to leave her gun in her bedroom before being confronted by police politely knocking on her door. Breonna Taylor did not get that same treatment.

