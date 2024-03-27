More than any other person in Donald Trump‘s orbit, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has been the most die-hard advocate of the thoroughly-debunked conspiracy theory that the 2020 presidential election was somehow “stolen” by Joe Biden. Despite facing jail time and the total collapse of his pillow empire, Lindell has refused to back down even after losing $5 million to a forensic data expert who easily proved that the election fraud pusher does not have evidence of voting machines being hacked.

Recently, Lindell has embarked on a new crusade to abolish voting machines heading into the 2024 election, which is never going to happen for obvious reasons. However, Lindell isn’t sweating his latest mission failing. If it does, God personally told him that the freaking Rapture is going to happen, so really, it’s the perfect plan.

Lindell called his voting machine crusade “the greatest revival in history for Jesus Christ.” “And I tell people, we’re in a win-win situation,” he explained. “If everything I’m fighting for, if we don’t save our country, it’s the End Times, we all go to heaven as believers. It’s a win-win. Everybody’s got to embrace it.”

To be clear, Lindell getting instructions from God is not a joke. Those are his exact words.

“God gave me a download of a plan and I announced it in August, this plan to secure our elections and that they turned up the heat,” Lindell said on his FrankSpeech website. “They don’t want these machines gone, everybody. They want these computers to stay in place. The uni-party, deep state globalists, the evil that’s out there. This is where it’s at.”

Of course, it might feel like the End Times for Lindell as his MyPillow business continues to crater. A judge has reportedly evicted MyPillow from a Minnesota warehouse thanks to Lindell being behind over $200,000 in rent. According to CBS News, neither Lindell or one his attorneys showed up for the eviction hearing.

But, hey, who cares about rent when the Rapture is obviously coming because America won’t stop voting on computers, or whatever.

