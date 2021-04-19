Piers Morgan is feuding with another star, this time over frozen yogurt. The former Good Morning Britain host recently got sacked after some troubling comments he made about Meghan Markle following the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview she gave with Prince Harry. Morgan had a truly weird obsession with the royal couple but he was fired after getting into on-air arguments with his co-hosts about the sit-down and his continuing fixation on the Suits actress’s personal life.

Now it seems recently announced pansexual Demi Lovato, of all people, might be stepping in to fill that Meghan Markle sized-void.

The singer, who recently opened up about her history with addiction and eating disorders in a revealing YouTube docu-series, called out local frozen yogurt shop The Bigg Chill in Los Angeles on Instagram, blasting them for selling products that “perpetuate a society that not only enables but praises disordered eating.”

https://www.instagram.com/stories/ddlovato/2555462649247492626/

The products Lovato was referring to were sugar-free and low-carb offerings labeled as “guilt-free” treats. Lovato and the shop ended up having an exchange via Instagram — the shop claimed the snacks were for customers with special diets and medical conditions like diabetes and celiac disease. Lovato argued that the “guilt-free” messaging was a confusing and harmful label that could trigger people with eating disorders. It’s become one of the stranger celebrity v. brand arguments on social media we’ve seen this year, but it’s gotten even more bizarre because Morgan has decided to take up arms in defense of his “favourite frozen yoghurt store.”

My new @DailyMail column is about dumb, deluded @ddlovato and her vile attempt to bully, shame & ruin my favourite frozen yoghurt store. Posting soon. pic.twitter.com/80qgLREDB9 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 19, 2021

Look, this guy never fails to capitalize on an opportunity to publicly fight with women. He just can’t resist the pull of the potential retweets or something. So, even if it’s a bit weird for Lovato to come for a small business during a pandemic over sugar-free cookies, we still probably don’t need — and probably never will need — Morgan’s input on it.

Of course, that’s never stopped him before.