Princess Diana‘s brother is firing back at Donald Trump‘s recent claim that the iconic royal “kissed my ass.” Trump made the proud boast while promoting his new book in an interview with Breitbart News where he also claimed Queen Elizabeth, Kim Jong Un, and Oprah Winfrey lined up to plant one on his rear.

“I think they’re going to see a very fascinating life,” Trump said via the New York Post. “I knew them all — and every one of them kissed my a–, and now I only have half of them kissing my a–.”

After catching wind of Trump’s remarks about his late sister, Charles Spencer set the record straight on Twitter and made sure everyone know what Diana really thought of Trump.

Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to “kiss his arse”, since the one time she mentioned him to me – when he was using her good name to sell some real estate inNew York – she clearly viewed him as worse than an anal fissure. — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) March 15, 2023

“Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to ‘kiss his arse,'” Spencer tweeted. “Since the one time she mentioned him to me – when he was using her good name to sell some real estate in New York – she clearly viewed him as worse than an anal fissure.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Trump has made an outlandish claim about Princess Di. During a 1997 interview with Howard Stern, he actually bragged that he could’ve slept with her. (Stern did not help the situation.)

“Why do people think it’s egotistical of you to say you could’ve gotten with Lady Di?” the shock jock asked Trump. “You could’ve gotten her, right? You could’ve nailed her?”

“I think I could have,” Trump said before claiming he would’ve made her get an HIV test first. America’s 45th president, everybody.

(Via New York Post)