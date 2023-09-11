Rudy Giuliani was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year in 2001 for being a “Tower of Strength” following the attacks on September 11th. He was America’s Mayor, someone who gave us permission to laugh again on Saturday Night Live. But 22 years later, he’s a sweaty mess with a depressed mugshot on the brink of financial ruin, and the only news network that’s willing to talk to him on 9/11 is Newsmax.

This morning, Giuliani retraced his steps on September 11, 2001, during a segment with the conservative-friendly network. “Obviously we’re walking faster than this trying to get there,” he said. “Up to this point, it was still an emergency. It hadn’t become an out of body experience.” If this segment had taken place 20, 15, even 10 years ago, Giuliani would have been surrounded by New Yorkers thanking him on the streets. But now, crickets.

Trump co-defendant Rudy Giuliani has fallen so far that Newsmax is the only network that will talk to the man who was New York City's mayor on 9/11. pic.twitter.com/04s3w5qvvo — The Recount (@therecount) September 11, 2023

Giuliani also joined Sebastian Gorka on something called the Salem News Channel (I wouldn’t recommend checking out the website, unless you’re looking to get a computer virus).

Rudy is no longer America’s favorite mayor — but he is America’s most arrested MyPillow promo code provider. “Great products, including slippers, towels and sheets. Use Code Rudy for additional savings,” Giuliani recently tweeted, along with a fall-themed image for Mike Lindell’s crumbling pillow empire. You can pay for Rudy’s legal fees with all the money you’re saving!

