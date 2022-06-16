Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is on the defensive at the moment, and gosh darnit he should be. While speaking with the House Select Committee about the events leading up to the events of January 6, 2021, several people within Donald Trump’s inner circle have claimed that Rudy—then serving as Trump’s personal attorney and seeming hype man—was three sheets to the wind on election night 2020. And that it was a very visibly inebriated Rudy who urged Trump to forget what the polls said or who Americans had voted president and to just get out there and declare himself president!

This would all make a kind of funny anecdote if it had been kept within MAGA world’s walls, but it’s now part of the public record—and public discourse—as Liz Cheney talked about it during Monday’s committee hearings, and Rudy is PISSED! On Tuesday, he issued a statement on the claims being made against him, where he hilariously swore that he ​​”REFUSED all alcohol” on election night and that his favorite drink is Diet Pepsi.

Yet, on Thursday night—just two days later—Giuliani was back to his rambling old self during a fundraising dinner for his son, New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani (who has been banned from attending any debates in-person because he’s not vaccinated).

At Andrew Guiliani’s fundraiser tonight, Rudy said Steve Bannon showed up as a “surprise guest” straight from court wearing handcuffs and shackles to mock his prosecution. Then a young woman drops by while Rudy rambles about golf. pic.twitter.com/SPKZlpPVzR — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 16, 2022

First, he made some super funny jokes about Steve Bannon showing up to the event as a “surprise” guest and poked fun at the contempt charges being lodged against Trump’s former chief strategist, saying that Bannon “came here all the way from court with his shackles on and his leg irons on. You know, like that scene in Scrooge.” Ha ha ha—jail is funny! When a young woman draped herself around Rudy to talk more about the younger Giuliani’s run for governor, Rudy surprisingly didn’t need to “tuck his shirt in.” In fact, he seemed oblivious to the conversation being had with him at all as his mind had already trailed off toward golf. A few too many Diet Pepsis will do that to you!

To his credit, Giuliani’s small talk seems to have improved. For years, we’ve witnessed him show up at events and steal the spotlight with his rambling and oft-incoherent chatter. Like the time he spoke at an otherwise somber event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 talks, and veered so off-topic as to claim he “Never had a drink with [Prince Andrew], never was with a woman or young girl with him. Ever, ever, ever.” Which, for whatever reason, just didn’t seem appropriate when the topic at hand was how nearly 3,000 people died on September 11th. Or the time he spoke at the 2021 New York Young Republican Club gala and talked about Hitler and Stalin and child pornography and killing babies for no discernible reason.

Rudy gave another rambling, incoherent dinner speech again last night. This time it was the NY Young Republican Club. Half the crowd is ignoring him while the other half is laughing at him. America’s Mayor. pic.twitter.com/d5SmyxRiqE — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) December 5, 2021

So, all in all, boring the audience with golf talk is a step up. Way to go, Rudy!

(Via Ron Filipkowski)