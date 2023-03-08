Pour one out for Tom Cruise. The Russians warned everyone a few years ago that they planned to win the race of making a movie that’s literally filmed in space, and now, they’ve officially done so. That is to say, Vladimir Putin is failing hard in his Ukraine war, and he’s fretting over cabbage, but at least Russia has got something to brag about. Beating Tom Cruise is no joke.

CNN has official clips of the movie, called The Challenge, and a synopsis that sounds stressful and claustrophobic:

A surgeon, Zhenya, played by Russian actress Yulia Peresild, has to perform heart surgery on a sick cosmonaut in space because he is unable to return to Earth for treatment. The patient is portrayed by real-life cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy.

Sorry Tom, you snooze, and you lose. Happens to the best of us.

In all seriousness, though, Tom has been pretty darn busy doing other things, which were more important. He’s been saving Hollywood and gifting world-renowned cakes and riding a motorcycle off a cliff for the seventh Mission: Impossible movie and starting the eighth one, too. Never a dull second occurs when it comes to Tom, who probably does not know the definition of rest. However, he hasn’t made it to space yet, and the Russians got him. Still, he’s got a director and a plan, so he’ll likely eventually make this happen.

