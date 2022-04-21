As conservatives continue to attack The Walt Disney Company for its opposition to Florida’s recently passed “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Ted Cruz decided to take things to a whole other level by concocting a pretty specific scenario involving Mickey Mouse and his beloved dog Pluto. It’s an “incredibly disturbing image that we now all have to live with,” quipped Seth Meyers as he roasted Cruz’s weird Disney suggestion during Wednesday night’s episode of Late Night.

“I think there are people who are misguided trying to drive, you know, Disney stepping in saying, in every episode now they’re going to have Mickey and Pluto going at it,” Cruz said on a recent episode of his podcast. “Come on, guys! These are kids! You can always shift to Cinemax if you want that.”

Just so we’re clear, that was Ted Cruz imagining Mickey and Pluto having sex, which naturally concerned Meyers. Via The Daily Beast:

“The point is: Ted Cruz jumping to that conclusion makes it clear he already has some pretty pervy ideas about the Magic Kingdom,” said Meyers. “I’d hate to hear why he thinks it’s called ‘Splash Mountain.’”

However, as Meyer notes, Cruz’s Mickey and Pluto idea probably does exist. “Anytime you come up with some kinky idea involving two cartoon characters, pornography has already beaten you to it,” the late night host joked. Considering Cruz’s documented “like” of porn, maybe he’s just trying to tell us what he’s been watching lately.

(Via The Daily Beast)