Sean Spicer wound up on Dancing with the Stars, but Stephanie Grisham — the most apologetic of Donald Trump’s White House press secretaries — scored something slightly more respectable: a guest stint co-hosting The View. Her tenure didn’t get off to a great start. Grisham underwent a relentless grilling for only jumping ship after her disastrous boss helped foment a failed insurrection. But in case anyone doubted she’s seen the light, behold the way she reacted when Madison Cawthorn praised him even after his disastrous primary loss.

REP. MADISON CAWTHORN CONCEDES IN N.C. PRIMARY: With Tuesday's GOP primaries being a mixed bag for candidates backed by former Pres. Trump, #TheView co-hosts and guest co-host @OMGrisham weigh in on the outcome. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/QorHMuk9zY — The View (@TheView) May 18, 2022

Wednesday’s show came after elections held in multiple states, including a chaotic GOP race in Pennsylvania for Senate. Arguably the biggest loser was Cawthorn, who was ousted after less than a year-and-a-half in Congress. He didn’t take the loss well, but after he conceded he did tell supporters that they should always put their trust in the guy who won’t even bail out his accomplices.

“The thing I love about President Trump is that when you get your back pushed up against the wall, I found that most people in politics if it’s not politically expedient for them they’ll turn their back on you in a heartbeat,” Cawthorn declared. “But no matter what you are facing, when Donald Trump has your back, he has your back to the end.”

When The View listened to Cawthorn’s speech, they couldn’t help but be gobsmacked. Joy Behar asked, “Is he kidding?” She added, “Also when you turn on him and change your tune about him, he’s furious and tries to ruin you.”

That prompted Grisham to weigh in. “That’s not true. That’s just not true,” she interjected, then burst into laughter. “I’m kidding — heavy sarcasm!”

Grisham should know more than most: She wrote a burn-it-all-down tell-all, which provided yet more dirt about not only the former president but also his wife and his daughter and son-in-law. Trump, of course, responded by trashing her credibility, obscuring the fact that he hired her not once but twice.

(Via Raw Story)