In example #85,331 of how no one can be normal about Sydney Sweeney, the Immaculate actress was criticized by a producer who said she’s “not pretty” and “can’t act.” Carol Baum, who worked on films like Dead Ringers and Father of the Bride and is now an adjunct professor at the University of Southern California, took aim at Sydney during a recent conversation with New York Times film critic Janet Maslin. “I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?’ Nobody had an answer,” she said.

Sweeney responded to Baum’s comments through her representatives.

“How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman,” the statement reads. “If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum’s character.”

A representative for Baum did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment, but TMZ reported Wednesday that the producer is “already expressing regret over the whole thing” and “wishes she never would’ve made her original comments.”

As for Sweeney, she’s doing just fine. Anyone but You was an unexpectedly huge hit, she got some of the best reviews of her career for Immaculate, and most people have already forgotten about Madame Web. Not me, though. I’ll never stop thinking about “he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders, right before she died.”

(Via Variety)