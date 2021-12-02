For someone who calls The Simpsons one of his favorite shows of all-time, Ted Cruz sure can’t take a joke. The Texas-deserting senator is currently in a war of words with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who referred to Cruz as a “scumbag” for his attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci. In response, Cruz tweeted that Kimmel is “sadly now always unfunny” but “you know what was funny? Me kicking his ass at hoops.” It goes on from there.

Cruz also had a hyperbolic reaction to a harmless joke by Joe Biden.

During a press conference at the National Institute of Health on Thursday, the president said, “I’ve seen more of Dr. Fauci than I have my wife, we kid each other. Look, who’s president? Fauci!” Biden was obviously joking (it’s not a very good joke, but still a joke), but the nation’s loudest far-right politicians took it very seriously.

“Dr. Fauci as president: That’s not a joke, that’s a nightmare to so many Americans,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) told Fox News about Biden’s remarks. “I mean, when did Dr. Fauci ever put his name on a ballot and run for office and get elected by we, the people? But yet, he has complete authority.” Meanwhile, Cruz tweeted, “As I have been saying, Fauci is the most dangerous bureaucrat in American history.”

Cruz made similar remarks about Dr. Fauci earlier this week on Hannity. “Dr. Fauci, I think, is the most dangerous bureaucrat in the history of the country,” he said. “He’s been dishonest, he’s been political, he’s been partisan, and the American people know it.” Just let the “tiny, adorable, tired man” do his job in peace, Ted.