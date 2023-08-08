Ted Cruz, the Texas senator who fled the country during a deadly winter storm, is throwing a fit on Twitter over a CNN article claiming his constituents would rather live in Italy than the Longhorn State.

Earlier today, CNN published an article spotlighting a Texan family preparing to move to Italy, in part, because of the increase in police brutality and racially-motivated violence happening in the state. The Dawkins family purchased a home overseas as part of a program that sold houses cheap, some going for as little as one euro. Nadine Dawkins had been stationed in Italy for a time and could trace her roots there which influenced the family’s desire for a change of scenery. But the other driving factor for the move was how unsafe and hostile her hometown of El Paso had become.

“Basically, police brutality towards Black people, mass shootings from domestic terrorists, and just the overall hate in this country is why we are leaving the USA,” she told CNN.

And look, no one needs an excuse to move to Italy — the land of pasta, pizza, gelato, and the “attenzione pickpocket” meme — but worrying that your elementary-age kids might fall prey to a school shootings is a good one. But, all Cruz seemed to take away from the Dawkins’ story was an opportunity to double down on the myth of American exceptionalism and tell his least favorite news organization to beat it.

If @cnn hates America so much, they are welcome to move elsewhere…. pic.twitter.com/w2TMW99oSX — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 8, 2023

Weirdly, Cruz didn’t see the irony in his suggesting if CNN “hated America” so much, they should leave, but some people on Twitter definitely did.

Like Cancun for example? https://t.co/VYMSZkWUOo — Bob Levine (@idguy) August 8, 2023

Any chance you’ll go back to Canada? — Johnny Jacobss (@Kalql8dkaos) August 8, 2023

Says a man who flees his state for cancun anytime there's a thunderstorm — JuiceLord (@RvrLrd) August 8, 2023

