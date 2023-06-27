Ted Cruz’s down-at-the-border adventures are not the stuff of legends. He might believe that he did something while lurking in the bushes at the border and filming himself in the dark. Yet he will always be the guy who foolishly decided to jet to sunny Cancun while his constituents literally froze during a deadly ice storm. Ted has since been the subject of endless Cancun jokes, and to his credit, he did endure them for a few years. However, he also tried to tell his own joke, which was not a great joke, and people let him know that those are not his jokes to tell.

Also, Ted now appears to have let the world know that the Cancun jokes are getting old, which is not the type of thing that you admit to the Internet.

To recap a bit more: Ted and Stephen King have a history of firing verbal shots at each other. Ted has tried to outwit one of the most prolific authors of our age, and in return, King has used the bluntest of instruments to take out his opponent. The latest installment, however, involves King goading Cruz over his assertions that Biden somehow created the mess at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“You’ve also spent a lot of time in Cancun,” King tweeted over the weekend. “That’s pretty south, right?”

Well, Ted was not amused. In response, he baselessly fired out an absurd accusation: “Multi-millionaire Leftist @StephenKing sits in his mansion in Maine and laughs at the kids being abused & the women being sexually assaulted on our Southern border.” Clearly, Ted was upset while continuing and concluded like so: “He doesn’t give a damn about their suffering–or about the 853 migrants who died last year or the 100k Americans who died of drug overdoses. Nope. What does he want to talk about? Cancun.”

Multi-millionaire Leftist @StephenKing sits in his mansion in Maine and laughs at the kids being abused & the women being sexually assaulted on our Southern border. He doesn’t give a damn about their suffering—or about the 853 migrants who died last year or the 100k Americans… https://t.co/olSWvcNqqr — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 26, 2023

King was ready for him, and yes, he tossed in another Cancun joke. “You’re worth three mil yourself, Teddy,” The Stand author answered. “Guess you can go to Cancun pretty much whenever you want. How are your constituents doing?”

You're worth three mil yourself, Teddy. Guess you can go to Cancun pretty much whenever you want. How are your constituents doing? https://t.co/bqYcQdkx19 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 26, 2023

Cruz really let the world know that these jokes get under his skin, didn’t he? People noticed, and it’s on.