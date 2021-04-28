They say experience is the greatest teacher, but Senator Ted Cruz is going a long way to disprove that theory. After all, the Republican from Texas has had his dignity thrown in the garbage more times than we can count after wading into Twitter feuds with people who are funnier and smarter than him and yet … here he is, getting in the social media ring with Trevor Noah.

Let’s back up a bit.

On a recent episode of The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah broke down the latest 2020 Census news. Basically, Texas picked up some congressional seats while states like California and New York lost them. Oh, and the birth rate is the lowest it’s been since 1930. In the clip, Noah playfully mocked people who didn’t fill out their census form and reminded us all why The Great Depression was so bad: mainly, there was nowhere to sit.

The 2020 Census: New York gets screwed out of a House seat, Texas is the big winner, and we’re back in the 1930s. pic.twitter.com/nxxd2Cp6iF — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 28, 2021

Despite literally no one asking his opinion, Senator Cruz decided to weigh in on this bit of satire with a tweet of his own that left everyone, including Noah, confused. In the biggest display of “I read the headline, but not the entire article, and just assumed I knew what the story was about” energy we’ve seen in a while Cruz poked fun at Noah’s liberal outrage over people “fleeing” Blue states for Texas, saying Noah “doesn’t understand why people like freedom.” He also implied that the show predicted Biden’s term in office would bring about a new Great Depression.

Owning the libs is cool and all, we guess, but when you make a complete fool of yourself by so obviously refusing to watch the video you’re about to pin your daily allotment of faux outrage on, well, you deserve to get dragged. And Noah, he’s perfected the art of humiliating dumb politicians by reminding people of their own f*ck-ups.

Here’s proof:

Trevor Noah whines that people are fleeing high-tax blue states & moving in droves to low-tax states like Texas, where the jobs are. Doesn’t understand why people like freedom. Also predicts the Biden years will be the Great Depression. https://t.co/aNewrWtme1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 28, 2021

Not sure I'd be using the words "fleeing" and "Texas" in the same sentence, Senator Cancun https://t.co/hgRsrN11vQ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 28, 2021

I wear your scorn with pride. I remember when the Daily Show was funny. https://t.co/swFSRNnTwc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 28, 2021

And with that Ted Cruz has officially fought back harder against a tweet from a late night show than he ever did when Trump called his wife ugly https://t.co/auWBOXEebh — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 28, 2021

Okay, but who’s already started a countdown clock for when Cruz eventually drafts up an unironic t-shirt with the phrase “I wear your scorn with pride” on it?