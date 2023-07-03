Donald Trump may be the current frontrunner for the GOP presidential ticket, but he’s also in deep doo-doo. Arguably the biggest legal woe on his plate is his alleged mishandling of classified government documents. He’s denied any wrongdoing — while basically confessing to the crime. But one of his press secretaries is claiming he was extra-reckless when it came to the nation’s biggest secrets.

As per Mediaite, Stephanie Grisham — who quietly served between the more flamboyant Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kayleigh McEnany, and who’s been a much more vocal critic of her former boss than others in the administration — went on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports to spill some more tea. When asked if it was likely that Trump was showing classified material to people, she said that the “short answer is yes.”

She went on: “I watched him show documents to people at Mar a Lago on the dining room patio. So he has no respect for classified information. Never did.”

Grisham also pointed out that it’s not easy to get clearance to look at the documents Trump was allegedly showing people willy-nilly.

“I don’t think people understand how hard it is to get your classified permission,” she said. “I remember when I was going through it to get get all of mine. I got held up because of a $13 kindercare bill that I did not know about, and so I couldn’t get it. They go through everything about it. It’s very difficult to get a security clearance.”

She added that “to be showing it to people who haven’t gone through the extreme vetting that you go through to get a clearance, it’s you know, it’s a disservice to the country, but it also puts people in danger potentially.”

Grisham elaborated on that point, saying that “there are sources and methods out there that could be put in danger. I think that, you know, I can’t stress enough how by being so loose with this stuff, he’s he’s potentially putting people in danger. And yeah, I had a top security clearance and it’s very, very hard to obtain. So it’s very important and it’s vital to our country and our national security. The only people with these clearances have access to any of these documents.”

