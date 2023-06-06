Donald Trump‘s former attorney general is joining the growing chorus of people who are firmly convinced that the former president is staring at an indictment over his mishandling of classified documents. While appearing on CBS Mornings, Bill Barr offered his candid thoughts on Trump’s legal predicament, which looks particularly dire after the release of an audio recording where Trump can be heard bragging about having classified intel for an attack on Iran at his golf course.

“I suspect an indictment is near,” Barr said. He also said Trump could’ve avoided all of this had he not “jerked them around for a year and a half.” Them being the investigators who went out of their way to handle the matter delicately.

“This is not a case of the DOJ conducting a witch hunt”: Former Trump AG and author Bill Barr speaks about the special counsel investigation into the former president, adding that he would “bet” an indictment is near. https://t.co/6WAO7ix0n2 pic.twitter.com/teoTtod6pt — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) June 6, 2023

Via The Daily Beast:

Barr said he believes special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation turned up “substantial evidence” to indict the former president. He called Trump’s handling of the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago—and another that is still missing—“risky” and “reckless,” and praised the DOJ’s approach to the case. “This is not a case of the Department of Justice conducting a witch hunt,” Barr said. “In fact, they approached this very delicately and with deference to the president.”

While Barr is certain that an indictment is near, former FBI Director James Comey is worried that it won’t affect Trump’s standing with GOP voters in the slightest.

“It is this crazy world that Donald Trump has dragged this country into but he could be wearing an ankle bracelet while accepting the nomination at the Republican convention,” Comey recently told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki. ““It would be rejected if you put it in a script for a show but you could have a President who is potentially incarcerated when he is elected president, so that would be weird and awkward.”

(Via The Daily Beast)