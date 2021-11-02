Tucker Carlson is apoplectic! An evergreen statement to be sure, but this time he’s mad at fellow conservative Lindsey Graham, which is what makes this a story.

On Sunday, just one day before Carlson’s reprehensible January 6th docuseries Patriot Purge aired its first of three episodes, The Washington Post published a detailed accounting of the events that led to the insurrection on the Capitol. Among the new revelations was that as members of the Senate and the House were being evacuated from the Capitol, Graham—a longtime Donald Trump ass-kisser—snapped out of MAGA mode for just long enough to become enraged and scream at the Senate sergeant-at-arms: “What are you doing? Take back the Senate! You’ve got guns. Use them. We give you guns for a reason. Use them.” Which, in turn, has enraged Carlson.

On Monday night, as Mediaite reports, the Fox News host actually seemed to care about whether any of his fellow Americans live or die when he called out Graham for suggesting that a person officially entrusted with a gun and protecting the safety of the Capitol building and its inhabitants actually take measures to do that. According to Carlson:

What we just learned from this very long Washington Post “rebuttal” to our documentary series is that on January 6th, Lindsey Graham was running around the Capitol ordering the Capitol police to murder the protestors. Quote: “‘You’ve got guns. Use them. We give you guns for a reason,’ shrieked Lindsey Graham.” Shoot American citizens for the crime of trespassing. Really? This is the conservative position? Unarmed protestors? They shouldn’t have been there. We’ve never defended that and never would.”

(But we will air a three-part docuseries titled Patriot Purge, in which we suggest that the insurrection was a “false flag” operation, after regularly downplaying the incident.)

“But kill them?,” Carlson continued. “What the hell’s wrong with you, Lindsey Graham? How long before you’re ordering drone attacks on people whose politics you don’t like?”

Probably about as long as it takes for Carlson to claim that a 17-year-old white kid with a gun is just “maintaining order.”

