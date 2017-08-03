Getty Image

The Cavaliers have a bit of a problem on their hands when it comes to trading star point guard Kyrie Irving. Cleveland knows what Irving’s value is as a 25-year-old, 4-time All-Star who has two years remaining on his deal, and they want to be compensated fairly in honoring his trade request.

Other teams seem less interested in meeting the Cavaliers’ asking price — which is reportedly a current starter, quality young player on a rookie deal, and a future first round pick — and this is keeping any trade discussions involving Irving from progressing very far. The Suns have reportedly refused to ship Devin Booker or Josh Jackson to Cleveland in exchange for Irving. The Cavs would allegedly take a deal involving Eric Bledsoe, Booker or Jackson, and the 2018 Miami pick Phoenix has, but the Suns won’t put all of that on the table — at least as of yet.

Phoenix isn’t the only team holding out on offering young assets to Cleveland, though. Per separate reports, the Timberwolves and Nuggets have each refused to put their best current young players into trade offers.