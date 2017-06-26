Here Are Five Reasons To Watch The Inaugural NBA Awards Show

Getty Image

Why announce the NBA’s annual regular-season awards via cold and impersonal press conferences when you can roll out the red carpet and do it in a star-studded, prime-time TV event?

On Monday night at 9 p.m. ET on TNT, the league will air its first annual NBA Awards Show, which will include all the yearly categories like Most Valuable Player, Sixth Man of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, etc., plus a host of other new awards.

Think of it as the ESPYs, only without being bogged down by all of those other annoying sports. Monday’s event will be a great beta test for whether this type of show has enough legs to become an annual event (unlike the NBPA Players’ Awards, which has been drastically scaled back after its debut in the summer of 2015).

Here are the top five reasons to watch: