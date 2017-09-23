Getty Image

Last week it was Jemele Hill that drew the ire of the White House when the ESPN broadcaster called Donald Trump a ‘bigot’ and ‘white supremacist’ on Twitter. There were calls for her to be fired, ESPN nearly replaced her on a broadcast, and the whole country basically had an argument over

But all that’s in the past now that Donald Trump has moved on to his latest sports story, which is Steph Curry’s official decision not to visit the White House with the Golden State Warriors. Though the NBA champions were never officially invited to the traditional meet and greet, Curry said earlier this week he would “politely decline” if asked. That was enough to get Trump to angrilly Tweet about Curry on Saturday and “withdraw” the invite that never actually came.

What followed was a flurry of reactions from many in the sports world. LeBron James called Trump a “bum.” Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy called the president “an a**hole.” But no reaction was more relevant to recent history than Hill’s. She took to Twitter on Saturday to offer a bit of levity to the situation.