Jemele Hill Welcomed Steph Curry To ‘The Club’ After Trump Called Him Out On Twitter

#Golden State Warriors #Donald Trump #Stephen Curry
09.23.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Last week it was Jemele Hill that drew the ire of the White House when the ESPN broadcaster called Donald Trump a ‘bigot’ and ‘white supremacist’ on Twitter. There were calls for her to be fired, ESPN nearly replaced her on a broadcast, and the whole country basically had an argument over

But all that’s in the past now that Donald Trump has moved on to his latest sports story, which is Steph Curry’s official decision not to visit the White House with the Golden State Warriors. Though the NBA champions were never officially invited to the traditional meet and greet, Curry said earlier this week he would “politely decline” if asked. That was enough to get Trump to angrilly Tweet about Curry on Saturday and “withdraw” the invite that never actually came.

What followed was a flurry of reactions from many in the sports world. LeBron James called Trump a “bum.” Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy called the president “an a**hole.” But no reaction was more relevant to recent history than Hill’s. She took to Twitter on Saturday to offer a bit of levity to the situation.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Donald Trump#Stephen Curry
TAGSdonald trumpGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSjemele hillSTEPHEN CURRYTHE WHITE HOUSE

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 day ago
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 4 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP