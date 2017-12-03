Getty Image

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently riding an 11-game losing streak that included an Achilles injury to star point guard Mike Conley, and the firing of head coach David Fizdale. Interim head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is 0-3 since he took the reigns, and basketball in Memphis is unlikely to improve until Conley is healthy.

The Fizdale firing opened up a can of worms that Memphis clearly wasn’t ready for. Regardless of reality, perception is that an internal beef between Marc Gasol and Fizdale, a relationship that was reportedly so bad that the two hadn’t talked in 10 months, was the main reason for Fizdale’s firing. Gasol claims that he knows the “actual truth” behind Fizdale’s firing, but wouldn’t reveal it. And now, Grizzlies minority owners have triggered a clause that could force controversial majority owner Robert Pera to sell the team. The last month has been a nightmare in Memphis.

While you probably can’t put the entirety of Memphis’ struggles on Mike Conley’s injury, the fact that the entire organization is falling apart while Conley is on the shelf is dubious. Did Fizdale get a raw deal considering he was missing the teams’ on-court leader? Would Marc Gasol’s newfound ‘coach killer’ label exist had Conley been healthy? Would minority ownership be trying to wrestling the franchise away from Pera had none of this happened? We don’t know the answer to any of those questions, but Conley believes he does.