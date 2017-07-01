Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had quite the offseason thus far. It traded for Jimmy Butler right at the start of the NBA Draft in a move that wouldn’t even be allowed in a video game. On Friday, it moved Ricky Rubio to Utah and went out and got Jeff Teague in free agency to replace him.

Now the Timberwolves are reportedly looking at another major free agent target. On Saturday, reports indicated that Minnesota had a meeting scheduled with Paul Millsap. The former Atlanta Hawks forward has drawn significant interest from four teams, but Minnesota’s meeting may be a sign that the Timberwolves are closing in on yet another major piece.

Paul Millsap has a meeting lined up with the Minnesota Timberwolves today, league sources told Basketball Insiders. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 1, 2017

Atlanta was rumored to be exploring trade options for Millsap back at the deadline, but even in recent days the team was expected to re-sign him. That seems to have fallen apart, though, and teams like Minnesota, Phoenix and others are expected to make big contract offers for him.