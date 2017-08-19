NBA 2K Gave Hoodie Melo A Higher Rating Than LeBron James

Twitter/@NBAonTNT

The player ratings for NBA 2K18 have been rolling out over the past month via the social media channels of many NBA players — although, some have refused. To this point, LeBron James is the highest rated player in the game at a 97, one point higher than Kevin Durant at a 96. We still don’t have a rating for Russell Westbrook or James Harden, the two top MVP candidates from a year ago, but it’s hard to imagine either topping LeBron’s rating, so a 97 ought to be it for the best player(s) in the game.

Carmelo Anthony is on the backside of his career, and the 2K ratings system tends to not be very kind to those players. He, like Dwyane Wade, finds himself at an 84 overall in NBA 2K18, but one very important question remains.