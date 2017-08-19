NBA 2K Gave Hoodie Melo A Higher Rating Than LeBron James

#NBA 2k #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
08.19.17 1 hour ago

Twitter/@NBAonTNT

The player ratings for NBA 2K18 have been rolling out over the past month via the social media channels of many NBA players — although, some have refused. To this point, LeBron James is the highest rated player in the game at a 97, one point higher than Kevin Durant at a 96. We still don’t have a rating for Russell Westbrook or James Harden, the two top MVP candidates from a year ago, but it’s hard to imagine either topping LeBron’s rating, so a 97 ought to be it for the best player(s) in the game.

Carmelo Anthony is on the backside of his career, and the 2K ratings system tends to not be very kind to those players. He, like Dwyane Wade, finds himself at an 84 overall in NBA 2K18, but one very important question remains.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA 2k#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYNBA 2KNBA 2K18NEW YORK KNICKS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 1 day ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP