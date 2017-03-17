The Dark Backstory Behind The World's Most Expensive Coffee

Your St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail Roundup Is Here

03.17.17 1 hour ago

Shutterstock

Saint Patrick’s Day is here again! For some people, it’s the celebration of Ireland’s patron saint. For many others, it’s the celebration of Irish culture, customs, and heritage. And certainly there’s more than a few of us that use the holiday as an excuse to bring friends and glasses together; good conversation and the clinking of pints.

If you’re looking to cheers over more than green beers, we’ve got the cocktail roundup for you. Whether you’re looking for a traditional cup or a surprising new riff, you’ll find the beverage for you below! Sláinte!

Shamrock Cooler — By Elad Zvi, co-founder of Bar-Lab

We love a cocktail that gets you playing with house-made infusions. There’s something extra special about offering your guests a drink that you’ve had a hand in bringing to the next level. Here Maker’s Mark Bourbon gets an extra kick from serrano pepper, which plays nicely with cool lime and sweet agave.

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts serrano-infused Maker’s Mark Bourbon
  • 1 part freshly squeezed lime juice
  • One-half part agave syrup
  • Pinch salt
  • 1 cup ice
  • 4 sprigs tarragon

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend on high until the ice is pureed. Serve immediately.

Ingredients for serrano-infused Maker’s Mark Bourbon:

  • 2 cups Maker’s Mark Bourbon
  • 1 part freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1 piece serrano pepper, cut in half and deseeded

Directions:

Combine the pepper and Maker’s Mark Bourbon in an airtight container and allow it to macerate for at least 2 days. Store in the fridge and shake container gently twice a day.

Around The Web

TAGScocktailsDRINKSHolidayST PATRICK'S DAY
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 hours ago
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP