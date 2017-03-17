Your St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail Roundup Is Here

Shutterstock

Saint Patrick’s Day is here again! For some people, it’s the celebration of Ireland’s patron saint. For many others, it’s the celebration of Irish culture, customs, and heritage. And certainly there’s more than a few of us that use the holiday as an excuse to bring friends and glasses together; good conversation and the clinking of pints.

If you’re looking to cheers over more than green beers, we’ve got the cocktail roundup for you. Whether you’re looking for a traditional cup or a surprising new riff, you’ll find the beverage for you below! Sláinte!

We love a cocktail that gets you playing with house-made infusions. There’s something extra special about offering your guests a drink that you’ve had a hand in bringing to the next level. Here Maker’s Mark Bourbon gets an extra kick from serrano pepper, which plays nicely with cool lime and sweet agave.

Ingredients:

2 parts serrano-infused Maker’s Mark Bourbon

1 part freshly squeezed lime juice

One-half part agave syrup

Pinch salt

1 cup ice

4 sprigs tarragon

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend on high until the ice is pureed. Serve immediately.

Ingredients for serrano-infused Maker’s Mark Bourbon:

2 cups Maker’s Mark Bourbon

1 part freshly squeezed lime juice

1 piece serrano pepper, cut in half and deseeded

Directions:

Combine the pepper and Maker’s Mark Bourbon in an airtight container and allow it to macerate for at least 2 days. Store in the fridge and shake container gently twice a day.