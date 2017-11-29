An American Airlines Glitch Allowed All Of Their Pilots To Take Vacation At Christmas

#The Holidays #Travel #Christmas
11.29.17 1 hour ago

Shutterstock

Holiday travel delays are so common they’re practically tradition, but no one expected the curveball that might stymie travelers trying to head home for the holidays. American Airlines had a backend glitch that allowed pilots to request time off for Christmas, and it could cause a major crunch on flights. The pilots’ union is backing up their right to keep their requested vacation time, but American Airlines is desperate enough to offer time and half pay to get someone in the cockpit.

The quick rundown: Pilots are usually able to bid on their schedules, and in this case the system somehow allowed pilots to make time off requests for what is one of the year’s busiest travel seasons, between December 17th and New Year’s Eve. The glitch could lead to the cancellation of hundreds of flights out of some of the nation’s busiest airports. Those likely to be impacted include Dallas-Fort Worth, Boston, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City and Charlotte, NC.

The only recourse is to find pilots who can pick up the extra slack, which gets tricky given the number of regulations put on how much pilots can work and how their shifts must be structured. American Airlines must also be careful not to violate any rules set by the Allied Pilots Association in the pilots’ contracts, too.

Unsplash

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Holidays#Travel#Christmas
TAGSair travelamerican airlinesChristmasholiday travelthe holidaysTRAVEL

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP