There are few things worse than spending some of your hard-earned cash on a choice bottle of wine to lose a decent amount of it down the side of the bottle after so many pours. Sure, those classy restaurants have the napkin wrapped around the bottle, but it’s not about the mess (at least for most of us), it’s about getting every last drop of the sweet nectar into our mouths.

Now, thanks to Daniel Perlman, a Brandeis University biophysicist with over 100 patents to his name, we can all rest assured that our wine will end up right where it’s supposed to — in our glasses.

Take a look at this: