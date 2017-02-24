Is The Rock The Biggest Wrestling Star?

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Went To In-N-Out For The First Ever And It Was Amazing

#Oscars 2017
02.24.17 30 mins ago


Getty Image

Dwayne Johnson is reaching the status of living legend in pro wrestling, fitness, film, music, social media, and now food. Last night The Rock threw his hat into the great fast food burger debate and took his special lady friend Lauren Hashian and his daughter Simone Garcia-Johnson for some burgers, fries, and shakes from the legendary California burger joint In-N-Out Burger.

Amazingly, this was the first time Johnson had ever dropped into In-N-Out, or as he puts it, “I’ve never been to IN-N-OUT before (I know, what an asshole;).” Johnson went through the drive through and got awesome service so he decided to give the guys working the window a shout out by 78 million Instagram followers. Johnson thanked the staff for their work in his post with some kind words: “Seriously, the most excited and suuuuuper nice fans ever. Thanks Victor (manager pictured here) and staff for being so cool.”

Johnson also made a promise to come back and enjoy a few more of those burgers on Oscar night if Moana takes home some gold. “If our Moana wins the Oscar this Sunday, I will return – in my tux and completely destroy multiple burgers and fries to celebrate. I’m talkin’ about takin’ cheat meal to another level,” he wrote.

Keep a sharp eye on your Instagram feeds Sunday night because who doesn’t want to see The Rock straight up putting The People’s Elbow on some Double-Doubles animal style? Those jabronis best make sure they don’t run out of free ketchup.

you already know

A post shared by Simone Garcia-Johnson (@simonegjohnson) on

(Via Entertainment Tonight)

TOPICS#Oscars 2017
TAGSDWAYNE JOHNSONFAST FOODFOODIN-N-OUTinstagramMOANAOscars 2017the rock

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP