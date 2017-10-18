Uproxx

It has finally stopped being oppressively hot and summery. The air has cooled. The leaves are turning. And now is the perfect time to make your way south. Fall in Texas is a dream. So why not hit up the second largest city in both Texas and the Southern United States? That’s right, it’s time for San Antonio, the home of The Alamo — which actually has not one but two basements (take that, Tina). This week, we have a rare duo guiding us through the city. Brothers David and José Cáceres built their bakery La Panadería from the ground up, and it is now regarded as one of the best in town.

This success is no surprise given the Cáceres brothers backgrounds in their field. José holds an MBA with honors at the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Certificate of Cuisine Diploma at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu Mexico. He took that foundation and added elements of baking he learned throughout Europe. David holds an undergraduate degree in Industrial Engineering and Systems and a Diplôme de Pâtisserie at Le Cordon Bleu Mexico. He also completed the professional baking program at the San Francisco Baking Institute. Both men spent time industrializing their family’s business until it became one of Mexico’s top bread suppliers for Wal-Mart.

The pair relocated to San Antonio and opened La Panaderia in 2014. In the years since, their baked good and tortas have been monstrously popular with locals and tourists alike. You might know them from the restaurant’s appearance on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives on the Food Network, during which Guy Fieri and his sons made the bakery’s best-selling Tequila-Almond Croissant.

I defy anyone to look on these golden, flaky delights without swooning.

That’s just the start. Now, it’s time to let the Cáceres bros show us their favorite spots across San Antonio. Prepare to drool!

Pizza

As panaderos we have a serious appreciation for a good crust and Dough does an amazing job with their woodfired pizzas. We also love their wide variety of burrata options, it tastes just like Italy.