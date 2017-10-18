It was a tale of two chicken restaurants. Sweet Dixie Kitchen — a hipstery join in Long Beach, CA — had great reviews on Yelp… until one reviewer came along and blew up their scene. He called them out for selling Popeyes chicken.
Here is what the reviewer, Tyler H of Los Angeles, CA wrote on the review platform:
Before my friends and I got seated we saw them quickly bring in two large boxes of Popeyes to the kitchen. I ordered the Chicken and Waffles to see whether or not they were serving Popeye’s to their customers. I thought the chicken tasted suspiciously like Popeye’s and was also rather stale.
I kindly asked our waiter how they cooked their fried chicken. After checking he admitted that they do in fact use Popeyes.
Instead of denying the charge, Sweet Dixie Kitchen owner, Kimberly Sanchez replied to the review, saying they “Proudly serve Popeye’s spicy tenders.” And later stated in a Facebook post that, “We have never claimed we make each and every item.”
Right. But this isn’t sourcing bread from an artisan bakery, this is buying chicken premade, in bulk from a national fast food chain. A chain that is readily available nearby. Sanchez’s Facebook post included the following lines:
We use a ready made chicken — and always have — even before we decided to go with a certain chain as opposed to a food distributor brand fried chicken.
And…
We will continue our business the same way we have always done — honest that we make nearly all from scratch, saying what we do make from scratch, and when we can’t, we will use the second best thing available to us. And we will be glad to let you know which is which — just like we always have.
If it doesn’t even come with a biscuit then it’s definitely not worth it
Were they buying the chicken in bulk and frozen? Or would they literally go through the drive thru, order a couple boxes, and then resell it straight out the box? The former is kinda lame but whatever, but the latter is fucking despicable. Anyone who pays for a sit down meal expects a hot meal with everything freshly cooked, not secondhand and stale.
I sit down at Popeye’s all the time, wtf are you going on about?