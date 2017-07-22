Getty Image

Working at any restaurant or bar as a woman can be harrowing. “Come here, sweetheart,” tables of drunken men will say when they want another bottle of ketchup. Women are expected to flirt, to smile, to accept sexual teasing, and personal questions with a sweet, feminine air while making it seem like they’re having the time of their life being leered at by men on their 5th beer.

The problem with this scenario is that unlike most other workplaces (where such behavior would be reprimanded), you’re pretty much required to play along. Sure, you could call the patron out on it, get a manager, or refuse to serve the table. At pretty much any restaurant you can say, I don’t want to serve them anymore, and a manager won’t make you. But then you don’t get a tip. And when you’re making 3-5 bucks an hour, you really need that tip. Your compensation (your rent, your food, your insurance payment) is built around playfully and politely ignoring daily harassment. Because you need the money. And according to a new study from the University of Tennessee it turns out that restaurants such as Hooters, which especially highlight and sexualize women’s bodies, aren’t so great for their well-being.