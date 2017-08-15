IKEA/HBO

By now, we’ve all learned that the rustic cloaks of the Night’s Watch on Game of Thrones are really provided by furniture store/Big Meatball cabal head, IKEA. Hey, you save a buck where you can in film production, especially with an entire army to costume. But now those savings are being passed on to you! To help cosplayers and last-minute Halloween costumers, IKEA has put out some instructions. But you will need a little help.

First step: Take one of IKEA’s sheepskin rugs, like a Ludde, grab some scissors, and start cutting: