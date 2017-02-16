General Mills

There’s a brand new addition to the list of things that definitely should have already happened. Recent items include: Girl Scout cookies cereal, Chicken Shell Chalupas, and Twinkies ice cream. The newest entry to this most prestigious club is Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch oatmeal. Yes, you read that right. You’re favorite childhood, sugary, cavity-inducing cereals are now available in oatmeal form. Feel free to jump around like Kris Kross in 1992 (or Christopher Cross in 1982).

It must be real because The Impulsive Buy has the photographic proof:

SPOTTED ON SHELVES IN CANADA: Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms Instant Oatmeal https://t.co/1mAAsaFlCs pic.twitter.com/XKDFeO49hr — The Impulsive Buy (@theimpulsivebuy) February 9, 2017

No longer do you have to settle for bland run-of-the-mill flavors like maple and brown sugar, raisins and spice and peaches and cream. That jolly leprechaun is going to up your breakfast game to a whole new level. Who needs coffee when you can start your day with a bowl of hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers and other delicious good luck charms in marshmallow form?

And, as you know, everything is better when it’s made into a marshmallow. That’s all the energy a growing (or likely full grown) body needs to start the day right.

Like all ridiculous food news, Twitter was ready with appropriate responses:

Why does Canada get Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch oatmeal and not the US??? — Matthew (@PunkBoy412) February 15, 2017