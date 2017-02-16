5 Food Myths Busted

New Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Oatmeal Flavors Have A Lot Of Grownups Very Excited

02.16.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

General Mills

There’s a brand new addition to the list of things that definitely should have already happened. Recent items include: Girl Scout cookies cereal, Chicken Shell Chalupas, and Twinkies ice cream. The newest entry to this most prestigious club is Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch oatmeal. Yes, you read that right. You’re favorite childhood, sugary, cavity-inducing cereals are now available in oatmeal form. Feel free to jump around like Kris Kross in 1992 (or Christopher Cross in 1982).

It must be real because The Impulsive Buy has the photographic proof:

No longer do you have to settle for bland run-of-the-mill flavors like maple and brown sugar, raisins and spice and peaches and cream. That jolly leprechaun is going to up your breakfast game to a whole new level. Who needs coffee when you can start your day with a bowl of hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers and other delicious good luck charms in marshmallow form?

And, as you know, everything is better when it’s made into a marshmallow. That’s all the energy a growing (or likely full grown) body needs to start the day right.

Like all ridiculous food news, Twitter was ready with appropriate responses:

TAGSCEREALcinnamon toast crunchFOODLucky CharmsOATMEALsweet treats

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
The Story Behind The Farley-Spade Classic That Could’ve Been

The Story Behind The Farley-Spade Classic That Could’ve Been

02.15.17 1 day ago 36 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP