Michael Zee

Kaiserschmarrn with Red Currants

When Michael Zee‘s boyfriend, Mark, moved in with him, he found that (even living together) it was hard to find the time to sit down and spend quality time. They both had such busy schedules. But as they settled in, Michael realized that their most consistent time together was in the morning, before the two of them left for work. So Zee began looking for ways to make the most of their precious time alone — deciding to focus on cooking a nice breakfast for two every morning.

Most people would pour two bowls of cereal with maybe some eggs and bacon as a special treat once and awhile. But Michael isn’t most people. He began to search out complicated recipes and flavors from all over the world. He was determined to make a new and exciting breakfast every single morning for Mark. And he poured his love into every meal, often getting up at 4am before a long day at work.

As he made these breakfasts for two, he noticed with delight that the plates often looked lovely, paired up and mirroring each other on the table. He snapped some photos of these symmetrical breakfasts and a new insanely popular instagram, SymmetryBreakfast, was born. The account quickly grew, and now has over 650,000 thousand followers eager to see what Michael will cook up, and it’s easy to see why. Zee’s breakfasts are absolutely gorgeous with a nostalgic, romantic quality that makes you feel like you’re eating on the patio of an elegant resort, a warm breeze blowing back gauzy curtains all around you.

His photographs are fantastic and perfect and I absolutely refuse to let my husband see any of them lest he expect anything more than boxed mac and cheese for dinner tonight. Seriously. They’re sexy and detailed and I cannot believe anyone could love someone enough to do this every day. (I mean I love my husband a lot, just not wake-up-at-4am-to-make-breakfast-level. Love has its limits.) But Michael is a romantic and his expression of love would make most people swoon.

I talked to the (very recently married) Michael about his new book of pictures and recipes, called SymmetryBreakfast. And he told me about how he got into cooking, his food inspirations, and how to make a relationship work.