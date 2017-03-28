Getty Images/Shutterstock

It shouldn’t be a mystery to anyone, but women like a guy who can cook. And no, we aren’t talking about a man who can boil some water, toss in some elbow macaroni and whip up some Easy Mac. They want a guy who can really cook, like not even out of a cookbook. A man who can look through their cabinets, find a bunch of ingredients, and whip up an award-worthy meal. Many women believe that cooking is a pretty sexy skill to have. This includes Scarlet Johansson. At least, according to a recent interview.

Recently single, Johansson hasn’t wasted any time moving on. In fact, in a recent conversation with Playboy, she spoke about the fact that she doesn’t really feel as though she’s cut out for monagamy. “I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person,” she said in the interview. “I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work. And the fact that it is such work for so many people—for everyone—the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing.”

Johansson’s biggest reveal, though, is that she apparently has a thing for chefs, especially celebrity chefs. “[Gordon Ramsay is] the hottest guy right now in the world,” she said in the interview. “Or Anthony Bourdain! There’s a running theme.”

There’s no disputing that these two chefs have reached a rather iconic level among their fans. Ramsay is brash and loud and his fans love the fact that he “tells it like it is,” and Bourdain is the worldly, wise traveler with a million stories about the intensity of working the line at a busy restaurant and a talent for finding the hole-in-the-wall that serves the best food in whatever far off city he’s visiting. But why these two over one of her handsome, Hollywood leading men?

It’s all about taste (pun intended). Johansson has already been married to a heartthrob (Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds), so maybe it’s time to branch out. Sadly, for her, Ramsay is married (and potentially too angry for her) and Bourdain is dating Italian director Asia Argento. It seems like she might be out of luck. Or is she? Maybe she’ll date another chef, famous or not. Brush up on your cooking skills, just in case!