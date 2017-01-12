Hollywood's Fitness Secrets | OFFLINE

This Woman Lost 100 Pounds, Became A Model, And Her Journey Will Motivate You To Be Your Best Self

01.12.17

Measurements 🙆🏻 This is crazy! _ If I can do it so can you! Anything is possible it you want enough – never stop believing in yourself and stay strong. This is a journey that's been going on since summer, 2012. My weightloss journey ended 2,5 years ago and since that I've been working out in the gym minimum 3 times EVERY week. In a period from Fall, 2014 to Summer, 2015 I've been eating too healthy (and too little) + worked out 6 times pr week. At that time my measurements were lower than they are now – At 57 kg (125lbs) _ Bust: 79 cm Waist: 60 cm Hip: 80 cm _ I was really skinny at that time but I had loose skin/harsh fat .. I started to eat more (2200kcal) everyday and I've been following well organized workout schedules for 1 year now and this is where I am today. Hard work do pay off! _ If you really want to change your life you gotta decide to find the power within you. You are the only one to make it happen. You're the only one who controls what goes in to your mouth, how long you walk, how much you're being active. Get control over your brain, because that's the one you can blame: You're in control, not your inner-voice! Don't waist time on the right time to come – there is no perfect time, you just have to start and never look back. It will be tough and it will feel like an endless road, but you will make if you just don't quit! How much do you want it? _ … Ask yourself _ #determination

A photo posted by Mathilde H. Broberg ⬇️ 139lbs (@mathildehbroberg) on

Three years ago, Mathilde Broberg (nice name, yo) of Denmark would have never thought she would one day be a model. Weighing over 250 pounds and eating 3,5000 calorie meals on the regular, Broberg’s habits were bad and her prospects felt gloomy. To top it all off, she had an embarrassing moment at an amusement park, when she was almost turned away from riding due to her size.

And then it all changed.

Mark's work has appeared on Jezebel, Cosmopolitan, Vice, The Daily Dot, and SF Weekly.

