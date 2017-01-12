Three years ago, Mathilde Broberg (nice name, yo) of Denmark would have never thought she would one day be a model. Weighing over 250 pounds and eating 3,5000 calorie meals on the regular, Broberg’s habits were bad and her prospects felt gloomy. To top it all off, she had an embarrassing moment at an amusement park, when she was almost turned away from riding due to her size.

And then it all changed.