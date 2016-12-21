Which Video Game Had The Most Badass Weapon?

The ‘Mortal Kombat’ Movies Get Toasted By An Honest Trailer

12.21.16

The newest honest trailer from Screen Junkies and Smosh Games scores a flawless victory with 1995’s Mortal Kombat and 1997’s Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. Screen Junkies already said “get over here” to the original Mortal Kombat video game and to Mortal Kombat X, so this brutality towards the movies was long overdue. And it does get brutal, lambasting “fighters who can’t act and actors who can’t fight.”

If you don’t have a vivid memory of these movies, you can check out our ranking of every fight scene, our retro review of the first film, or our argument that the first one is basically Enter The Dragon. Or just watch a supercut of every fatality from the video game and dream about what could have been if these movies were rated R.

Or you can just listen to the Mortal Kombat theme, “Techno Syndrome” by The Immortals, a song you can never get out of your head if you played any sport in grade school and had this soundtrack blasting from a boombox during practice. Here’s ten hours of that ensnaring earworm if you want to have flashbacks about doing burpees in a musty gymnasium. (Just me?)

