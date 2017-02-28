Lady Gaga Will Replace Beyonce At Coachella

02.28.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

After Beyonce dropped the surprise bomb that she was pregnant with twins, we were curious how she was going to show up and perform for those Coachella headlining slots?

Turns out, even if Bey herself wanted to, doctors forbid her from dancing and singing while pregnant with two babies. That’s probably the correct decision. But an even bigger question hung in the air: Who would replace her?

Today Billboard confirmed that it will be none other than Lady Gaga, who is just off the release of a big album of her own, Joanne. According to Billboard, the Coachella organizers felt it was important to replace Beyonce with another female performer, and with Gaga stepping in, she’ll be the first female headliner since Bjork… a decade ago. Wow.

