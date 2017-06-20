Getty Image

There are a lot of popular things in the world, and people think that some of those things aren’t that great and get more attention than they deserve. That’s fine: Everything can’t appeal to everybody, so there are bound to be disagreements about what’s “good” and what’s “bad.”

The internet is a pretty positive place where people talk about positive things (*sarcastic eye roll*), but when the populace does decide to criticize actors, style trends, or programming languages, they almost always compare the target of their disdain to one lowly pop culture punching bag:

"Michael Bay is like the Nickelback of the film industry" –@loveisntmade 😂😂😂 I'm dying — Caleb Moseley (@calebdmoseley) May 18, 2017

"Pugs are the Nickelback of dogs" — gail (@awrizight) May 21, 2017

Crocs are the Nickelback of shoes. #TBT — LukeJB (@tigerteam) June 15, 2017

why is comic sans the nickelback of fonts? — jessica (@kentuckydaria) May 31, 2017

Pewdiepie is the Nickelback of Youtube. He's obviously super popular, but I've never met anyone who openly admits to liking him — Turi (@TuriShadowscale) June 13, 2017

PHP is the Nickelback of programming languages. — Jeff Atwood (@codinghorror) April 13, 2012