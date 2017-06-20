Does Nickelback Actually Suck, Or Have We Just Been Conditioned To Think That?

06.20.17 12 mins ago

Getty Image

There are a lot of popular things in the world, and people think that some of those things aren’t that great and get more attention than they deserve. That’s fine: Everything can’t appeal to everybody, so there are bound to be disagreements about what’s “good” and what’s “bad.”

The internet is a pretty positive place where people talk about positive things (*sarcastic eye roll*), but when the populace does decide to criticize actors, style trends, or programming languages, they almost always compare the target of their disdain to one lowly pop culture punching bag:

Around The Web

TAGSchad kroegernickelback

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 4 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 5 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 7 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 7 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP