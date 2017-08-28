Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video Breaks The Fourth Wall In Every Imaginable Way

#VMAs 2017 #MTV VMAs #Taylor Swift
08.27.17 1 hour ago

After less than a week back in the music world, Taylor Swift has already created such a frenzy we needed a timeline just to keep everything straight. But it’s safe to say tonight’s premiere of her “Look What You Made Me Do” video quickly became the most exciting thing about the entire show.

After several controversies of late, including accusations that a clip from the teaser looked like it was from Beyonce’s “Formation,” the director of the clip Joseph Kahn stepped in to deny that it would be in “Bey’s art space.”

That was all proven true during the premiere of the video tonight early on during the show, it was much more grotesque and nightmarish than anyone would’ve expected from Taylor, and specifically addressed that old VMAs beef with Kanye by bringing in old visual tropes from Taylor’s own career, especially from the “You Belong To Me” video, which started it all.

The beginning of the clip also includes a shot of Taylor on a throne that’s slithered with snakes. Toward the end of the video a bunch of iterations of Taylor Swift all fight and mock one another. It’s definitely going to be stirring up even more conversation, watch it above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#VMAs 2017#MTV VMAs#Taylor Swift
TAGSJoseph KahnLook What You Made Me DoMTV VMASReputationTAYLOR SWIFTVMAs 2017

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP