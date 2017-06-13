Rihanna Isn’t Taking The Cavaliers NBA Finals Loss Very Well

06.13.17 22 mins ago

Las night, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors defeated LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 to claim the franchise’s fifth NBA title and second in the last three years. Durant won Finals MVP and his mom Wanda shared all kinds of love with her son. It was beautiful. Though, that wasn’t the last note on this epic series. After a week of various narratives, legacy talk and whether or not kids in Bismarck, North Dakota would respect Durant for winning his first ring, the final word on these Finals comes from the biggest King James supporter that isn’t directly family: Rihanna.

Rih Rih has been captain of the Witness ship for quite sometime now. Who can forget how she hijacked the attention of one Jeff Van Gundy (and the entire basketball world) during Game 1 of these Finals and didn’t waver in her belief about on who would take the series. But, even Rihanna had to concede defeat to these Warriors. Finishing with the first 16-1 playoff mark in NBA history is pretty sweet coming just a year after winning 73 games in the regular season (and blowing a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals).

“#LongLiveTheKing #KingisStillKingBitch (whispers congrats to KD, cause….ROCNation),” Rihanna wrote on Instagram. “BUT: me and @mdollas11 beefing all summer!!”

See? That’s pretty respectful. No clap backs in sight. She even shared a pic of herself with the Jordan cry face.

😢 #childish

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Cheer up Rihanna, there’s always next year.

