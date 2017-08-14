HBO

This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 5 “Eastwatch”.

Game Of Thrones introduced some intriguing developments about Jon Snow’s parentage, assembled a squad, announced a pregnancy (that may not be real), and more in Sunday night’s episode, “Eastwatch” (our review here). Though it may not have had as much dragon death from above this week, it was still an entertaining episode, and — as usual — Twitter lit up with plenty of jokes.

People were looking forward to some escapism:

I gotta say, after the past three days, it would be really satisfying to watch a dragon fuck shit up again this week. — Connor Ferguson (@csferguson) August 14, 2017

Perhaps the biggest moment was when Gilly stumbled upon proof that Jon may be the legitimate — not bastard — son of Rhaegar Targaryen and therefore higher than Daenerys in the line of succession. And yet, Samwell ignored her discovery:

RHAEGAR AND LYANNA WERE MARRIED

GUYS THIS IS NOT A DRILL

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!#GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/IbsEVga7sa — Game of Anxiety (@Gryazar) August 14, 2017

Sam interrupting Gilly as she makes THE MOST IMPORTANT REVEAL in #GameOfThrones is every woman's experience in every meeting ever — Abigail Brooks (@_abigailbrooks) August 14, 2017

Gilly:

*learns how to read*

*Discovers the truth to the biggest mystery in the entire series*

*Is ignored*#GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/sK57RGM7Rv — Penelope 💜🐳🐎 (@dailyunnie) August 14, 2017