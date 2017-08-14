This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 5 “Eastwatch”.
Game Of Thrones introduced some intriguing developments about Jon Snow’s parentage, assembled a squad, announced a pregnancy (that may not be real), and more in Sunday night’s episode, “Eastwatch” (our review here). Though it may not have had as much dragon death from above this week, it was still an entertaining episode, and — as usual — Twitter lit up with plenty of jokes.
People were looking forward to some escapism:
Perhaps the biggest moment was when Gilly stumbled upon proof that Jon may be the legitimate — not bastard — son of Rhaegar Targaryen and therefore higher than Daenerys in the line of succession. And yet, Samwell ignored her discovery:
Join The Discussion: Log In With