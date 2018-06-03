Steve Kerr Is ‘Optimistic’ Andre Iguodala Will Play In The Finals But Isn’t Positive

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors
06.03.18 56 mins ago

Getty Image

Andre Iguodala will miss his second straight NBA Finals game on Sunday night, but the Golden State Warriors are still optimistic the former Finals MVP can return to the floor before the series is over.

With a Warriors sweep not out of the question, this seems like a sign that Iguodala is closer to returning than it sounds right now. But Kerr and the Warriors seem frustrated by the nature of his knee injury and how slow it’s been to recover. What was originally diagnosed as knee soreness has apparently not let up and the result has been Iguodala missing six straight games, dating back to the Rockets series.

Still, Kerr told the media on Sunday before Game 2 that he’s “optimistic” Iguodala will return to the starting lineup, though he doesn’t have any real idea when that will be happening.

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsANDRE IGUODALAGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEVE KERR

